Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the blast at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district.

The explosion, which took place around 10.40 in the morning, claimed the lives of eight workers and left five others injured, officials said.

The announcement of ex-gratia was made by the Chief Ministers' Office in the evening. PTI MR KRK