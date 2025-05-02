Ordnance Factory Chandrapur cancels leaves of employees `in interest of national security'

Nagpur, May 2 (PTI) The Ordnance Factory Chanda in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday cancelled the leaves of all its employees "in the interest of national security and operational urgency." A circular issued by the deputy general manager of the factory said as per the directions received from the chairman and managing director, Munitions India Limited (MIL), "all kinds of leave" stand cancelled with immediate effect.

All employees should report for duty without fail and ensure uninterrupted attendance and contribution in line with national requirements "during this critical period", it added.

The circular further said the order was issued "in the interest of national security and operational urgency." Any exemption will be granted only under the most compelling circumstances, it said. PTI CLS COR KRK