Ordnance factory in MP's Itarsi receives bomb threat; cops launch search operation

Itarsi (MP), Dec 23 (PTI) An ordnance factory in Itarsi town of Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat email, leading police to launch a thorough check of the premises, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found in the ordnance factory premises in Narmadapuram district, he said.

The officer said the threat was sent via an email to the official address of the ordnance factory on Monday night.

The email contained a threat to bomb the ordnance factory along with objectionable content, said Narmadapuram district Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota.

A team led by senior police officers is at the spot to investigate the matter, Thota added. PTI COR MAS RSY