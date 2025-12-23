Ordnance factory in MP's Itarsi receives bomb threat; nothing suspicious found after search

Itarsi (MP), Dec 23 (PTI) An ordnance factory in Itarsi town of Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat email, prompting authorities to conduct a thorough search during which nothing suspicious was found at the sensitive defence establishment, police officials said on Tuesday.

Police did not find "anything of concern" or suspicious during the hours-long intensive search that went on till late evening, they informed.

The threat was made via an email on Monday night to the official address of the ordnance factory in Narmadapuram district, a prominent defence production unit in central India, stated the officials.

Pathrota police station in-charge Sandeep Panwar told PTI that the management of the factory lodged a complaint and cited the email which warned that there will be a "bomb blast" at the facility by "12 noon on Tuesday".

Senior police officials subsequently arrived at the scene, and bomb detection and disposal, and dog squads from Chhindwara and Bhopal were deployed in the morning to comb the entire premises, Panwar said.

"Nothing of suspicious nature was found during the search," he maintained.

Besides the bomb threat, the email also had objectionable content, said Narmadapuram district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sai Krishna S Thota.

"The matter was of very serious nature and therefore, utmost caution was exercised," he asserted.

The cyber cell has been roped in to trace the IP address and origin of the threat email to identify the sender, according to the SP.

A case has been registered at the Pathrota police station. PTI COR MAS RSY