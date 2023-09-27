Organ donation, protecting biodiversity aspects of patriotism: Bhagwat

Surat, Sep 27 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said organ donation is a form of patriotism along with protecting biodiversity and natural resources of the country.

Advertisment

Addressing a gathering here in Gujarat, he said the "use of a human body is to live and die for others".

Bhagwat said several people in the country suffer because they don't get healthy organs for years despite spending money.

"In a free country, an aspect of patriotism is to follow the rules of public life...to not flout the law or take it one's hands and democratically express our grievances. But the other aspect is to share the pain of everyone in the country because they are all our own," Bhagwat said.

Advertisment

He was addressing a gathering at an event organised by Donate Life, an NGO working in the field of organ donation.

"Therefore, organ donation is a work of patriotism, a form of patriotism. If I decide to donate my organs to those whose life is affected because their organs have stopped functioning, then why not donate them because I am no longer going to live?" the Sarsanghchalak asked.

"If we continue to live in a brain-dead condition, and our other organs are functioning normally. Then it is our human 'dharma' to use such organs for other living humans," Bhagwat said.

Advertisment

He said donating one's "self" makes that person God.

Bhagwat lamented that several people in the country suffer as they have to remain on the waiting list for receiving organs for years despite spending money.

"England and America are not going to fulfil the needs of our country. Step by step, these days we are on the path of fulfilling the needs of the world after fulfilling our needs....If we call ourselves the citizens of this country, then our life should be like this only," he said.

Advertisment

Bhagwat said people should not forget their pledge to donate organs.

"It is also our responsibility to keep our organs in good health because after taking the pledge, our body no longer remains our own," he added.

He said during the COVID-19 pandemic, everybody contributed something in his capacity to help the country stand on its feet.

Advertisment

"India fought and defeated COVID-19 pandemic very well," he added.

The RSS chief said in a democratic country, people should shape their own country, and to keep our motherland free and prospering is an aspect of patriotism.

Another aspect of patriotism is to protect and promote biodiversity and the natural resources of the country, he said.

"But the most important aspect that shapes a country into a nation is the people. People mean those who are connected to each other and share brotherhood by the virtue of being the sons of the motherland," Bhagwat added. PTI KA PD NSK