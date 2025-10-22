Organisation founded by actors Patekar, Anaspure distributes seeds to farmers in Latur district

Latur, Oct 22 (PTI) Extending a helping hand to distressed farmers, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded by actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure has launched a drive to distribute 2,000 bags of gram and sorghum seeds across Latur district of Maharashtra.

Heavy rains in August and September caused extensive crop damage, particularly in fields along riverbanks in Latur district.

The distribution of seeds aims to assist families of farmers who have committed suicide, flood-affected households, and cultivators who lost their fertile riverbank lands, said the NGO, Naam Foundation.

The seeds distribution drive was inaugurated on Tuesday at Dhanegaon village under Devni tehsil in the presence of tehsildar Sanjay Biradar.

"Naam Foundation has always been at the forefront of helping farmers rebuild their lives and regain hope. Through the tireless efforts of Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure, the foundation has consistently supported farmers in Marathwada during crises," said the organisation's coordinator, Ramling Shere.

The foundation will now focus on guiding farmers to adapt to changing climatic conditions by shifting from traditional rain-fed crops like soybean to more sustainable options such as sugarcane and horticulture, he noted. PTI COR RSY