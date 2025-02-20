Organisation man Ashish Sood is prominent Punjabi face in Delhi Cabinet

New Delhi: A former DUSU president who rose through the ranks to hold key posts in the BJP, Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood is a prominent Punjabi face in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Cabinet that was sworn in here on Thursday.

The first-time MLA from Janakpuri is known for his organisational skills and is currently in charge of the Goa BJP and the co-incharge of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Like the new chief minister, Sood too is a former Delhi University Students' Union president -- winning the election in 1989 -- and served in various capacities in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) including national secretary.

He became the general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in 2003 and within two years went on to become its national vice president.

In December 2008, he was made the secretary of the Delhi BJP and became its general secretary the following year. He was later appointed as the vice president of the state unit.

He was elected as a councillor in the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation in April 2012 and served as the Leader of the House in the civic body.

The 58-year-old leader is a businessman with a degree in commerce and won the Janakpuri seat by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

In party circles, he is known to enjoy the confidence of senior leaders and has been entrusted with important responsibilities in the past. Party insiders say that he has a cordial relationship with the RSS.

Sood honoured his parents -- mother Sushila and father Madan Gopal -- by taking their names as he took the oath of office on Thursday.