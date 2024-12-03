Organisation, not the ‘differences’ was discussed in today’s meeting, says Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Agenda of the meeting with BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh was limited to strengthening the organisation and not related to the ‘small differences’ in the party, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

The meeting was initially touted as an effort to bring flocks together, especially in the backdrop of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and his team striking a dissenting note against the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and his father, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

However, the BJP leader dismissed it as speculation.

“Today’s meeting was limited to just about organisation and no other thing was discussed,” Ashoka told reporters after the meeting.

Claiming that BJP is united in the state, Ashoka said, “The party's central leaders have said that the small differences in the party will end pleasantly in the next three to four days.” Regarding the meeting with Chugh, Ashoka said district presidents, MLAs, state level office bearers and core committee members took part in the meeting which went on for four hours. According to him, Karnataka state unit is in the fourth place within the party, in terms of the membership drive.

“We have 74 lakh members in the state. We have to increase it. We have to get active members. This will help us in the upcoming elections,” Ashoka said.

Highlighting the importance of membership drive, he said BJP won the election in Maharashtra due to it. Since the internal party elections at the local level are in the offing, Chugh guided the BJP state leadership to conduct them, Ashoka added. PTI GMS GMS ADB