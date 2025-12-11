Organisation of Assam tea garden workers meets Jharkhand CM, alleges neglect

Ranchi, Dec 11 (PTI) An organisation of Assam tea garden workers met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, and apprised him of their concerns, a statement said.

Members of the Adivasi Samanvaya Samiti Bharat (Assam) shared with Soren long-standing social, economic and identity-related hardships faced by the tribal communities, alleging that persistent neglect by the Assam government has pushed them backwards across sectors, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

"The chief minister listened to the delegation's grievances and assured firm support, stating that Jharkhand is committed to protecting Adivasi culture, traditions and rights wherever they reside," it said.

Soren later said a delegation from Jharkhand will soon visit Assam to assess the conditions of tribal families settled there.

These tribals were taken to Assam from what is today Jharkhand by the British to work in tea plantations.

"Jharkhand will pursue measures to ensure fair wage enhancement and work toward resolving land-related issues affecting these communities," Soren said in a post on X.

Soren had, in September 2024, written to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the tea tribe community.