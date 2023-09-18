Organisation working for Adivasis demands repeal of Forest Conservation Amendment Act, 2023

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) An organisation working for the rights of Dalits and Adivasis on Monday demanded the repealing of the Forest Conservation Amendment Act, 2023, alleging it poses an "existential threat" to the lives and livelihoods of indigenous communities of southern and western Odisha.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 26 and by the Rajya Sabha in August.

The bill seeks to exempt land within 100 km of the country's borders from the purview of conservation laws and permit the setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.

Mulniwasi Samajsevak Sangh held a press conference here and many of its members spoke of the struggles of the Adivasi community and protests that have been taking place for a long time in the eco-sensitive Niyamgiri hills in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha.

In a statement later, the group spelt out a slew of demands, including repealing of the Forest Conservation Amendment Act, 2023, alleging that it "presents an existential threat to lives and livelihoods of indigenous communities of southern and western Odisha".

They also appealed to students, youth, women, farmers, labour organisations, intellectuals, other activists and political parties to support their demands.