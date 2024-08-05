Organisational rejig: Ajit Pawar tells NCP functionaries from Baramati assembly segment to resign

Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday told his party functionaries from Baramati assembly constituency to tender their resignations to allow him to undertake a rejig in the organizational structure in the backdrop of the disappointing Lok Sabha result.

Pawar's wife Sunetra lost the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati to sitting MP Supriya Sule.

Speaking at a party event in Baramati, he said, "During the Lok Sabha polls, we were found lacking in several booths in Baramati assembly segment. The heads of the booth committees also lacked somewhere. In view of this, we need to change the booth committees and I will soon do it." "I want to make certain changes in the organizational structure (in Baramati assembly segment). All party functionaries and office bearers will tender their resignations to me. I will decide who should be retained or re-appointed," he said. PTI SPK BNM