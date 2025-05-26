Organise meeting to prepare roadmap for gaushala development, cattle rehabilitation: Mishra directs officials

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Asserting that "stray cattle will no longer be seen roaming on Delhi's streets", Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday directed officials to organise a crucial meeting at the earliest to prepare a roadmap for gaushala development and cattle rehabilitation.

Mishra visited the Model Town area, where he held significant discussions with officials from various departments and local representatives on the development of gaushalas (cattle shelters) and the rehabilitation of stray cattle, said an official statement.

The gaushala operators requested an extension of land lease periods for operation and maintenance of gaushalas as well as an increase in the current fodder allocation rate of Rs 20 per cattle to better align with present conditions, it said.

They also proposed allowing the sale of cattle products such as milk, ghee, paneer and cow dung cakes to make gaushalas self-sustainable.

Keeping in mind the current needs, they recommended that the government revise regulations related to gaushalas to better support their operations.

Mishra directed the authorities to organise a crucial meeting at the earliest to prepare a roadmap for gaushala development and cattle rehabilitation.

This meeting will include the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the development commissioner, the additional director (veterinary), the director of Animal Husbandry from the Development Department and other relevant officials, the statement added.

Mishra instructed that a special meeting be organised in the presence of Model Town MLA Ashok Goel on June 5 to review all gaushala-related activities where detailed discussions will be held on the suggestions and demands put forth by gaushala operators, it said.

"Stray cattle will no longer be seen roaming on Delhi's streets. The government will also ensure that no stray cattle or animals wander on the roads and that all are kept in a safe, clean, and conducive environment," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The issue of stray cattle on Delhi's streets is a result of years of neglect and false promises by the previous government, it added. PTI SLB AS AS