Organised crime module busted with arrest of three: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab police busted an organised criminal module with the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused were the operatives of the module handled by Manjeet Mahal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Two pistols and 18 cartridges have been recovered from their possession, said the DGP.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force, Punjab (#AGTF), in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, busts an organised criminal module handled by Manjeet Mahal, presently lodged in Tihar Jail, with the arrest of his three operatives," Yadav said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"The arrested accused have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them in #Haryana & #Delhi.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that they were planning to execute sensational crimes in the state on the directions of their handler Manjit Maha Yadav said in his post. PTI CHS HIG HIG