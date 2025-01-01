Organisers of mass dance event booked for cheating

Kochi, Jan 1 (PTI) Kerala police have registered a cheating case against 'Mridanga Vision', a cultural group that recently organised a mass dance event at a stadium here, where Congress MLA Uma Thomas sustained severe injuries after falling from the dais.

The Palarivattam Police have booked four office bearers of the organisation on various charges, including cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a parent of one of the students who took part in the event. The complainant alleged that the accused persons have collected huge amounts of money from over 12,000 participants, by promising them a chance to take part in a Guinness Records event, and caused them financial loss.

The FIR accuses that money was accepted from participants in the name of costume, travel, registration fee, and so on. The case was registered under various sections of the BNS including 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5).

The mass dance event organised on Sunday eyeing a Guinness Record, came under scrutiny after the Congress MLA Uma Thomas fell from the dias during the inauguration ceremony.

She sustained head and spinal injuries after falling from 15 feet high VIP gallery set up at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred as traditional dancers were preparing for a performance.

The manager of an event management company was arrested on Monday over security lapses that resulted in the accident.

The condition of Thrikkakara MLA is improving and she is on the road to recovery, doctors said on Wednesday. PTI LGK ADB