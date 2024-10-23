Organs of two persons in Chandigarh sent to 4 hospitals via green corridors for saving 8 lives

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Two organ donations, facilitated by four green corridors spanning four locations across the country over the span of two consecutive days, have given the 'gift of life' to eight terminally ill organ failure patients, a PGIMER statement said here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

It said in both the cases, the families of young individuals who lost their lives in road accidents made the courageous decision to donate their loved ones' organs. The decision saved eight precious lives with the transplantation of heart at Medanta, Gurugram; lungs at KIMS hospital, Secunderabad; two livers at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi; two simultaneous kidney-pancreas and two kidney transplants here at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Lauding the team, PGIMER Director Vivek Lal said, "The successful allocation and transplantation of all vital organs over two days showcased seamless coordination and a monumental effort by all stakeholders. This collective endeavour is a testament to PGIMER's exceptional capabilities and determination to save lives." On October 22, organs of a 24-year-old victim of a road accident were donated after the family made the selfless choice to offer hope to others.

As there were no matching recipients for the heart, lungs and liver at PGIMER, the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, PGIMER swiftly acted to allocate the organs across various hospitals via their apex body National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation.

Advertisment

"The heart was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, the lungs were sent to KIMS in Secunderabad and the liver was flown to ILBS in New Delhi. Additionally, a simultaneous kidney-pancreas and a kidney were transplanted at PGIMER, saving two more lives locally. This magnanimous decision saved a total of five lives," the statement said.

A day earlier, on October 21, another 18-year-old male, declared brain dead at PGIMER, had his organs donated. In this case, the liver was allocated to ILBS, New Delhi, while a simultaneous kidney-pancreas and a kidney were successfully transplanted at PGIMER, saving two additional lives.

One of the donors' father, said, "In our son's memory, we wanted to give others a chance at life. This is what he would have wanted." The same sentiment was echoed by another donor's mother as she said, "Our pain will always remain, but knowing that he lives on in others brings us some peace." Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent and Nodal Officer, ROTTO North, PGIMER, praised the coordination efforts, stating, "We are deeply thankful to the families for their noble gestures, and to the Chandigarh Traffic Police for their unwavering support in making these green corridors possible. It is this teamwork that makes organ donation a reality." "Over the two days, four green corridors were established to ensure timely transportation of organs, showcasing an exceptionally well coordinated effort by each one involved, that is vital for the success of organ transplantation," Koushal added. PTI SUN KSS KSS