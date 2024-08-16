Orient party activities over next two yrs to form govt again, DMK prez Stalin tells party workers

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called upon his party cadres to orient party activities over the next two years to form the DMK government again in 2026.

Party workers should strive hard to ensure the DMK wins 200 seats (out of 234) in the next Assembly election, he said at the Dravidian major's district secretaries meeting held here for the first time post the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Our target in the 2026 Assembly elections is to win 200 seats. We have executed projects effectively and earned a good name from the people. The programmes/schemes were formulated and implemented to benefit at least one person per household across Tamil Nadu," he said.

Hence, the party workers' pursuit was very essential to convert the government's welfare initiatives that have reached the people into votes. "We should start working from now onwards," the party president urged.

"We have been maintaining our winning streak from 2019 elections onwards. The DMK will form the next government if we work relentlessly," he said and lauded the party's office bearers for ensuring a spectacular victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, securing all 40 seats, including the lone Puducherry constituency.

"So, keep the election in mind and strive hard in the next two years. Explain our achievements to the people," he added.

Though he would be embarking on an official tour to the US on August 27 to lure foreign investments into Tamil Nadu, he would monitor the arrangements being made to conduct the "Mupperum vizha" (triple celebrations), Stalin said.

Organising the Mupperum vizha, including the platinum jubilee celebrations of the DMK, was among the three resolutions passed at the meeting chaired by Stalin.

A resolution thanking the Centre for agreeing to issue the Rs 100 coin to commemorate the centenary for DMK stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and another condemning the union government for neglecting the state in the Union Budget were also passed at the meeting held at Anna Arivalayam - the party headquarters here.

Stalin's latest book titled "Parliamentary Election 2024:40/40 Verdict of the South" was released on the occasion by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and it was received by party treasurer T R Baalu. PTI JSP KH