Oriental Insurance asks cyclist’s kin to produce driving licence, ordered to pay claim amount

Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) A consumer commission in Nagpur has directed the Oriental Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 3 lakh to the kin of a man, who was killed while riding a bicycle, after it rejected their claim demanding his driving licence.

In its order of March 25, a copy of which was made available recently, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that such a demand by the insurance company was “inappropriate” and “unlawful”. It also asked the company to pay 9 per cent interest.

Nagpur resident Vijay Dhoble was grievously injured when his cycle was hit by a motorcycle on October 1, 2012. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Dhoble had a policy of Rs 3 lakh with the insurance company. After his death, his wife Pramila, who was the nominee, approached the insurer with a claim. However, the claim was rejected, prompting her to move the commission.

In its order, the commission noted that the insurance company had rejected Pramila’s claim, citing that she did not submit her husband’s motorcycle driving licence, his post-mortem report and a few other documents.

During the hearing, her counsel wondered how the company could demand Dhoble’s driving licence when he was riding a bicycle at the time of the accident. He also told the commission that the post-mortem report was with the police.

Commission President Sachin Shimpi and Member B B Chaudhari termed the rejection on the grounds of non-submission of the driving licence inappropriate and unlawful.

They directed the insurance company to pay Rs 3 lakh and pay 9 per cent interest from January 30, 2014, when it received the documents concerning the claim.