Orientation halls to 'chole-kulche' stalls: DU's freshers get taste of campus life

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Rickshaws rattled down tree-lined lanes, notice boards bloomed with hand-drawn posters and the aroma of 'chole-kulche' drifted through the humid morning air — Delhi University’s North Campus was back in full swing on Friday, as the new academic session officially began after a lull of nearly two months.

From St. Stephen’s red-brick corridors to Miranda House’s leafy lawns, an excited tide of students — wide-eyed freshers and hopeful fourth years alike — streamed into their colleges, arms loaded with admission letters, schedules and nervous anticipation.

For many, it was their first brush with the legendary Delhi University (DU) buzz.

“The orientation programme was amazing,” said Sanjana Sharma (20), a BA (H) English student from Haryana.

“Seniors were super helpful and even gave us guided tours. After the sessions, we were all running up to them, asking about the college life — they didn’t mind at all!” From morning, the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station buzzed like a busy airport terminal, with young students popping out onto the streets like coins from a slot machine — selfie-ready, bag-laden and wide-eyed.

The student societies inside colleges were in full recruitment mode. Hand-lettered invitations fluttered from every notice board: “Auditions for Dramatics Society at 2 PM!”, “Join Our Dance Crew!”, “Debating Tryouts – All Years Welcome!” Senior students stood near the entrances, directing freshers toward their classes, while others manned colourful help desks for student groups, waving pamphlets and flashing reassuring smiles.

“I was honestly terrified of ragging,” admitted Diksha, a new student. “But the moment I stepped in, all that fear vanished. Everyone has been so kind. Seniors are like older siblings — funny and helpful!” Some came from far corners of the country — first time in Delhi, first time away from home.

“I am from Ajmer,” shared Chanchal, nervously adjusting her dupatta as she spoke. “This is all new to me. New people, new city, new everything. I hope the college gives me a good platform… but yeah, I am overwhelmed right now.” Meanwhile, North Campus’ legendary food stalls were doing brisk business. The hungry students queued outside the Ramjas College and the Hindu College for the cult-favourite 'chole-kulche' — made even more famous by YouTube food vlogs.

“We watched videos before coming here!” laughed Abhishek Singh (19), a first-year Economics (H) student at the Kirori Mal College. “This campus — it’s like a movie. I have waited so long for this. College is supposed to be about friends, fun and figuring life out. I am just glad it has finally begun.” Adding to the energy this year were students entering the fourth year under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), implemented in full for the first time. Over 55 per cent of eligible students — more than 39,000 out of 71,000 — have opted to continue into the optional fourth year.

“We are fully prepared for this academic year,” said DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. “All arrangements have been made for teaching and learning — for both new students and those progressing to the fourth year. I want to assure students that they have our complete support.” In all, the Delhi University has over 71,624 undergraduate seats this year across 79 programmes in 69 colleges.

As the day progressed, several students were seen clicking photos in front of the college gates, exchanging numbers and loitering in the shade with newly-made friends. Some peeked into libraries, while others took long walks through campus, scoping out sports fields, cafes and society rooms.

"I plan to join the debate society and sports groups too," said Pratiksha, a student at Ramjas. "The first day itself ticked all the boxes. Professors were warm, seniors super welcoming. I already feel like I belong." As one student poetically put it while scribbling into her diary on a bench outside Faculty of Arts: "Delhi University is confusing, complicated and beautiful — just like life." And so begins another chapter at the Delhi University — a messy, magical, memorable journey where every student writes their own story.