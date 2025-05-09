Orientation session held under Project Abhishikt for parents, students, teachers

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) An orientation programme was held on Friday by the Directorate of Education for parents, shortlisted students and selected teachers under Project Abhishikt --- an initiative launched for 'god gifted' learners in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

The orientation programme aimed at providing information, objectives and framework of project to parents and students, said a statement.

According to the statement, 82 students from class 6 were identified for the project based on IQ assessments conducted between October 21 and November 6, 2024.

"These students, now in class 7, will be part of the orientation. A core group of 87 teachers has also been shortlisted to facilitate curriculum delivery under the programme," it said.

These students will be accompanied by one designated teacher from each school, the statement added.

Under Project Abhishikt, gifted children with special talent and high IQ were identified from the government schools and their skills will be developed now with the help of a tailored curricula.

These students were identified through two intelligence tests, including the specially-abled, studying at its schools and hone their potential through a specialised curricula.

They first gave a Culture Fair Intelligence Test (CFIT) and then an Intelligence Quotient (IQ) test, said an official.

Following their selection under Project Abhishikt, these students will be taught a specialised NCERT-based curricula.

The subjects would included English, Hindi, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Domestic Sciences, Social Studies, Computer Science, Physical Education, Sanskrit and Fine arts.