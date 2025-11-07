Orissa HC asks Berhampur SP to appear in person for making remarks on pending case

Cuttack, Nov 7 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Friday directed Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M to appear in person and file an affidavit explaining his public remarks on a case currently under the court’s consideration.

The direction came from a single-judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra, which was hearing an election petition filed by voter Manoj Kumar Panda challenging the election of BJP MLA K Anil Kumar from Berhampur Assembly constituency.

While briefing the media on October 22 about the arrest of some accused persons in the murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda, the Berhampur SP had allegedly linked the case with the pending election petition before the High Court. The SP linked the case to establish the role of two BJD leaders in the murder case.

The HC had earlier issued a notice to the SP asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for commenting on a matter that is sub judice.

In compliance with the court’s October 31 order, the SP has submitted an explanation.

After going through the explanation, it appears that the SP has admitted to giving statements referring to the pending election petition before the press, Justice Mishra observed.

"Let him (the SP) file an affidavit further explaining his conduct. Such affidavit should be filed by November 10. Whether the conduct amounts to contempt or not will be considered by this court after receiving the affidavit," the single bench court said.

Listing the next hearing for November 11, the high court made clear that the SP will appear in person at 10.30 am.