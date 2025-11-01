Orissa HC asks Berhampur SP to explain why he made public statement on sub-judice matter

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (PTI) Expressing displeasure over the public statement of Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M on a sub judice election case, the Orissa High Court has directed the IPS officer to explain the circumstances for making such remarks and asked why it should not be treated as contempt of court.

The order issued by Justice Sashikanta Mishra on Friday directed the SP to submit his response by November 7, when the matter will be taken up again.

The SP made the statement on an election petition under consideration of the high court while linking the clue of BJP leader and advocate Pitabas Panda's murder in Berhampur.

In his statement to media on October 22, the SP had said, "During the investigation, an election petition emerged as a common link between Bikram Panda and Siba Shankar Dash. The petition was filed on May 19, 2024, against sitting BJP MLA K Anil Kumar of Berhampur. It was filed in the name of a helper who works at Siba Shankar Dash's residence. In reality, it was filed by Siba Shankar Dash himself. The legal expense and advocate fees for pursuing the election petition were being borne by Bikram Panda." "If true, it is indeed disturbing to observe that a police officer as senior as the SP chose to publicly comment on an ongoing election dispute before this court. Learned senior counsel appearing for both sides further submit that the video of the press conference is available wherein the SP is also seen commenting on the possible outcome of the election petition, which is entirely unwarranted," the court said.

It further mentioned that the court therefore deems it proper to call for an explanation from the SP Berhampur as to under what circumstances and for what reason he gave the above statement, if at all, referring especially to the election petition being heard by this court and as to why such conduct shall not be treated as contempt of this court.

"The explanation should reach this court on or before November 7, 2025. This order be communicated by mail to the SP Berhampur," the order said.

The single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra issued the order after petitioner, Manoj Kumar Panda, submitted an affidavit in the court alleging that he was illegally detained and interrogated by police officers about the petition.

Panda had challenged the election of BJP MLA K Anil Kumar from Berhampur assembly constituency in 2024.

The police, while probing the murder of BJP leader and advocate Pitabas Panda on October 6, observed that an election petition had emerged as a common political link between former BJD MLA Bikram Panda and former Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor Siba Sankar Dash, alias Pintu Dash. The police have arrested them in the Pitabas Panda murder case.

In his statement before the media, the SP had also stated that Siba Shankar Dash is directly involved in the Pitabas Panda murder case, and the election petition proved the partnership between him and Bikram Panda.

"The understanding between them was that if the MLA was disqualified as a result of the petition, Bikram Panda would contest the Assembly seat in the by-election, and using his influence through corporators, he would help make Pintu Dash the Mayor," the SP had said while justifying the involvement of Bikram Panda and Pintu Dash in the murder case. PTI AAM AAM RG