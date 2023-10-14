Orissa HC directs that all roads repair work in Cuttack must be complete within 2 weeks

Cuttack, Oct 14 (PTI) The Orissa High Court directed that all road repair works in Cuttack must be completed within two weeks.

A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi also asked the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to submit a compliance report on October 27.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the condition of roads in the city.

It gave the direction on Friday in the presence of the representatives of CMC, PWD, Roads and Bridges Division, Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). The officials were summoned by the high court.

The court also asked the authorities concerned to complete the box-drain work by March next year. PTI CORR AAM SOM