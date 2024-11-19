Orissa HC issues notice to state govt over elephant deaths

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack, Nov 19 (PTI) Registering a suo motu PIL over the recent death of three elephants in Sambalpur district, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government, seeking to know its measures to check such incidents.

Two full-grown female elephants and a calf died after coming in contact with live wires laid by poachers in the Naktideul range of the Rairakhol forest division in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The next date of hearing of the case has been fixed for November 26, an advocate said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government placed three forest department officials under suspension after finding prima facie evidence of negligence on their part.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda attributed the elephant deaths to negligence and lack of vigilance by forest personnel.

The forest department has also recommended action against two senior officers.

Two suspected poachers have been detained in connection with the incident, while search is underway to trace two other accused, the officials said. PTI CORR AAM RBT