Orissa HC upholds order convicting Congress MLA in corruption case

Bhubaneswar, Apr 10 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim in a corruption case.

The high court dismissed the appeal of Moquim who challenged the order of a vigilance court that sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 in connection with a corruption case.

The special judge vigilance, Bhubaneswar, on September 29, 2022, had convicted Moquim, the MLA of Barabati-Cuttack, in a corruption case.

The vigilance department in a statement said Moquim, as the managing director of Metro Builders Pvt Ltd in collusion with an IAS officer and others obtained pecuniary advantage in favour of the real-estate firm in the guise of loans meant for rural poor from the state-run Odisha Rural Housing & Development Corporation Ltd (ORHDC).

The high court on October 19, 2022, stayed the order convicting Moquim, following which the vigilance department challenged it in the Supreme Court.

The apex court on September 22 last year directed the high court to dispose of the appeal pending before it within six months. PTI BBM BBM NN