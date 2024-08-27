Orli Weitzman appointed as new Consul General of Israel to South India

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) The Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru on Tuesday announced the appointment of Orli Weitzman as the new Consul General of Israel to South India.

Weitzman brings a wealth of diplomatic experience and a strong commitment to strengthening the ties between Israel and India, they said.

In a statement, the Consulate General of Israel said that Weitzman has held various key positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel. Her prior roles have equipped her with a deep understanding of international relations, trade, and cultural exchange.

As Consul General, Weitzman aims to foster greater cooperation in areas such as innovation, technology, agriculture, and education, building on the strong foundation of friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

"I am honoured to serve as the Consul General of Israel to South India and look forward to working closely with the local government, businesses, and the vibrant community here. Together, we can explore new opportunities for mutual growth and continue to strengthen our partnership," Weitzman was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru serves the southern states of India, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, it added. PTI AMP KH