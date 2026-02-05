Ornaments, cash worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from Shiva temple in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Silver ornaments, cash and CCTV equipment worth around Rs 25 lakh were allegedly stolen from the Avsaneswar Mahadev Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said on Thursday.

Temple committee president Sanjay Giri said the thieves, wearing monkey caps, allegedly broke the lock of the main gate behind the temple and entered the premises around 3 am on Tuesday.

They removed the silver canopy installed above the Shivling, the silver covering around it and other silver ornaments, besides cash kept in the donation box.

The thieves also took away the CCTV recording to avoid identification, he said.

The theft came to light on Wednesday morning when priest Shivam Giri reached the temple and found articles scattered and the donation box broken and empty.

On receiving information, the circle officer and the Haidergarh station house officer reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Ritesh Singh and a forensic team also inspected the site and collected evidence. Singh said a case has been registered against unknown persons and the assessment of the stolen property is underway.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said three teams of the crime branch have been constituted to crack the case and the culprits will be arrested soon. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK