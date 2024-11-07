OROP significant step towards reaffirming nation's gratitude to its heroes: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the implementation of 'one rank one pension' for veterans was a significant step towards reaffirming the nation's gratitude to its heroes.

Advertisment

In posts on X, he noted that the scheme, a promise of the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, was implemented on this day.

His government took the decision to implement OROP by issuing an order on November 7, 2015, making its benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

"It would make you all happy that over the decade, lakhs of pensioners and pensioner families have benefitted from this landmark initiative. Beyond the numbers, OROP represents the government's commitment to the well-being of our armed forces," he said.

Advertisment

On this day, #OneRankOnePension (OROP) was implemented. This was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation. The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2024

The prime minister said his government will always do everything possible to strengthen the armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve the nation.

Advertisment

He said the execution of OROP was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation.

"The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation's gratitude to our heroes," he said.