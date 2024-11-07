OROP significant step towards reaffirming nation's gratitude to its heroes:PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the implementation of 'one rank one pension' for veterans was a significant step towards reaffirming the nation's gratitude to its heroes.

In a post on X, he noted that the scheme, a promise of the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, was implemented on this day.

After coming to power, Modi prioritised the rolling out of the plan to address the major grievance of retired defence personnel.

He said, "This was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation.The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation's gratitude to our heroes." PTI KR DV DV