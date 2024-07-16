Orphan girl from UP seeking work in Delhi rescued from flesh trade

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has rescued a 14-year-old girl from flesh trade and arrested a woman who allegedly purchased her, officials said on Tuesday.

The victim is an orphan and had come to national capital from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor looking for work, they added.

A tipoff was received on July 12 about the teenager being forced into flesh trade at a brothel in Shradhanand Marg near the city's Ajmeri Gate area, a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that a team comprising police personnel and members of an NGO immediately reached the spot and found that the minor girl was in the custody of a woman identified as Anjali (42).

The victim was rescued and taken to a children's shelter, while Anjali was arrested.

"She revealed that she was brought here (to Ajmeri Gate) a few days ago by one Anas from Zakir Nagar in the Okhla area and was handed over to Anjali," the officer said.

It has also emerged during the probe that the victim is an orphan hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Delhi in search of work, the officer added. PTI BM RPA