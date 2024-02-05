Orthodox church hits out at Kerala CM for assuring help to Jacobite faction

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 5 (PTI) The Orthodox faction of the Malankara Syrian Church in Kerala on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly assuring "illegal favours" to its rival, the Jacobites at an event held recently in Kochi.

In the event held on Sunday, Vijayan had reportedly assured the government's help to ensure the existence of Jacobite Syrian Church. He had also allegedly said that there are "wolves in sheep's skin" who were attempting to destroy the peace prevailing in society.

Since 1970, the two factions of the church have been at war over control of the churches.

The feud between the two factions intensified following implementation of a 2017 Supreme Court order, granting the Orthodox faction possession of over 1,000 churches and properties attached to them.

"Instead of resolving the issue by implementing the order of the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister made deliberate attempts to create more legal hurdles," the Orthodox church said in a statement.

It said at a time when there are disputes between two factions, the attempt of the Chief Minister to win praise by taking part in one faction's event and assuring illegal favours to them, does not go well with the democratic ethos of the country.

"Instead of taking a neutral stand in the church matter, it's painful to watch the Chief Minister becoming the spokesperson of one particular sect. The Orthodox Church has been willing to establish peace in the matter in all the meetings convened by the Chief Minister till date, but he completely disregarded the Church's efforts," the statement said.

The Orthodox church also demanded the Chief Minister to make it clear whom he was referring to when he made the statement 'wolf in sheep's skin'.

While the Orthodox faction stuck to their demand that the 2017 Supreme Court order be implemented, the Jacobite faction alleged that the other group was "misinterpreting" the order and "taking over" their churches unethically.

The protests by both the groups have often resulted in law and order issues in several parishes in the state. PTI COR RRT RRT SS