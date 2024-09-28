Orthopedist suspended in UP's Ballia for denouncing govt, using foul language

Ballia (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) An orthopedist posted in Ballia District Hospital has been suspended allegedly for raising "anti-government" slogans and doing private practice, the sate authorities said on Saturday.

According to the government statement, Dr Gaurav Rai also used "indecent" language with the city magistrate during a surprise inspection and obstructed government work.

On August 29, City Magistrate Indra Kant Dwivedi raided a nursing home on Hospital Road in the district headquarters and found Dr Rai engaged in private practice.

A video of the raid circulated widely on social media showed Dr Rai arguing with Dwivedi after the raid.

According to the statement, Dr Rai has been attached to the office of Additional Director, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Meerut Division.