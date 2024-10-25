OSAC India's AGM held in city

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and US Consul General, Chennai Chris Hodges hosted the OSAC India Annual General Meeting here on October 24, a release said on Friday.

OSAC is a public-private partnership between the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) and security professionals from US organizations operating abroad. Together, OSAC members share timely security information and maintain strong bonds for the protection of US interests overseas, the release said.

The US Consulate General Chennai and diplomatic and corporate security personnel across India used the conference to collaborate with US and Indian private sector partners on trainings, consultations, events, alerts, and analysis, the release added. PTI SA SA