OSD to president at AIIMS Delhi Dr Sarvesh Tandon shifted to parent body

New Delhi, Feb 16(PTI) Dr Sarvesh Tandon, professor in the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at the Safdarjung Hospital, who was holding charge as officer on special duty to the president of India at AIIMS Delhi, has been sent back to his parent organisation.

An order issued by the Union Ministry of Health on February 12 said, “With the approval of the president, AIIMS Delhi, Dr Sarvesh Tandon, professor in the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, and currently holding the charge of officer on special duty (OSD) to the President, AIIMS Delhi, is hereby repatriated to his parent organisation, viz., VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, from his position as OSD to the President, AIIMS, New Delhi, with immediate effect.” The Union health minister traditionally holds the position of the president of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

According to sources, there have been complaints of “rude and unpleasant” behaviour by Tandon towards the faculty at the institute. PTI PLB ARI ARI