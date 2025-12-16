Osmania University deputy executive engineer caught for accepting bribe

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) A deputy executive engineer at the Osmania University (OU) here was caught red-handed by the ACB on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.

The accused officer, working at the Osmania University Building Division, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he accepted part payment of Rs 6,000 from a complainant out of Rs 11,000 for doing an official favour, a release from ACB said.

The official favour was "for releasing the bills amounting to Rs 7.37 lakh towards the renovation works executed by the complainant at Maneru Boys Hostel, OU campus, and for not causing any obstacles in future contract works at the OU campus," it said.

Earlier, the accused officer had accepted an initial bribe of Rs 5,000 through a digital payments provider, the ACB said.

The bribe of Rs 6,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, the ACB said, adding he performed his duty "improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage". The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK KH