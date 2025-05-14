Osmania University partners with ISRO, NRSC to boost space tech collaboration

Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) City-based Osmania University on Wednesday announced that it has signed an MoU with ISRO and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to enhance collaboration in the field of space technology.

The five-year agreement aims to strengthen capacity-building and skill development in line with evolving trends and innovations in the space sector, a release from Osmania University said.

The MoU was signed by Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Mulguramu and senior scientists from ISRO and NRSC.

As part of this partnership, the university will launch new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in engineering and technology.

Additional components of the collaboration include joint certification programmes, collaborative research initiatives, live interactions with scientists based in Antarctica, and the co-development of educational content under NRSC’s outreach programmes, it said.

Select students will also have the opportunity to undertake research projects at NRSC.

Kumar noted that beyond engineering and technology, this initiative can significantly contribute to skill development in the social sciences and commerce as well.

NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan emphasised the urgent need to develop skilled human resources capable of supporting the advancement of critical space-based solutions and infrastructure for the country, the release added.