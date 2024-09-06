OTA Chennai hosts multi-activity display ahead of passing out parade

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI) The Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, hosted a scintillating multi-activity display at the Parmeswaran Drill Square, here, on Friday as prelude to the passing out parade of officer cadets of Short Service Commission-118, SSC (Women)-32 and equivalent courses.

The event unfolded with a series of breathtaking displays, leaving an everlasting impression on guests and relatives of officer cadets of the passing out course, under the patronage of Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez, Commandant, OTA Chennai.

A power packed exhibition of physical training display, highlighted the Academy's commitment to excellence in physical fitness.

"This was followed by a breathtaking display of the Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR) and an enchanting performance by the Military Band, captivating the audience with their musical extravaganza," a release said.

The equestrian display, featuring officer cadets and riding instructors of the Horse Riding Club, exemplified a remarkable harmony and synchronisation between the horses and the riders, with a display of precision and agility that mesmerised the audience.

The aero model exhibition further elevated the spectacle, highlighting innovation and skill in aerial manoeuvers.

The Dhawa display, depicting bayonet fight skills in a close-quarter battle scenario, marked the grand finale. It showcased the ferocious spirit and proficiency of the officer cadets that left no doubt about their readiness for the challenges ahead, the release added.

Lieutenant General Michael Fernandez felicitated the participants and expressed admiration for their exemplary skills at the time of culmination of the event. PTI JSP KH