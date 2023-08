Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) Musicians of the Officers Training Academy (OTA), here, and officer cadets presented a musical extravaganza to motivate the youth, generate public awareness and showcase the glorious image of the Indian Army.

The musical band symphony was held at the IIT Madras on August 28, a release said.

Lieutenant General Sanjeev Chauhan, Commandant, OTA, graced the occasion. PTI JSP KH