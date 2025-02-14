Others have started recognising our capabilities: Jitendra Singh on Indo-US nuclear partnership

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Referring to the partnership between the National Science Foundation of the United States and India's Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said it shows that other countries have started recognising India's capabilities.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sanctioned Rs 50,000 crore for the ANRF.

Both the countries have issued a joint statement during Modi's US visit mentioning this partnership, he said.

"In the India-US joint statement issued today, it is announced that the National Science Foundation of the United States and India's Anusandhan National Research Foundation will work in partnership. This will help boost our economy," said Singh.

"This development shows that the US and other countries have started recognising India's capabilities. They now understand that we are also capable. PM Modi and his leadership is the reason behind this change," said the minister who was here to address the media about the Union Budget.

The Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reflected PM Modi's futuristic vision, Singh said.

"This Budget was full of courage, conviction and revolutionary decisions. Earlier, it was claimed that the middle class is being ignored. Now, income under Rs 12 lakh has been made tax-free, benefitting a large population. In 2014, income tax on Rs 12 lakh was Rs 1.90 lakh. Now it is zero," he said.

Under the Nuclear Energy Mission announced in the Budget, India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047, said Singh.

"In the past, we had opened the space sector for private players. As a result, our space economy grew from USD 8 billion to USD 40 billion. Nearly 300 start-ups are currently working in that sector. We will see similar positive changes in the nuclear energy sector," he said.