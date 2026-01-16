Others see globalisation in terms of market, but for us it is about global family, says Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday made a strong pitch for self-reliance and use of locally-made goods, and said Indian policymakers are doing international business without coming under anyone's pressure or thinking about tariffs.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said while others talk of globalisation in terms of business, Indians think of global family.

Addressing a 'Hindu Sammelan' at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in central Maharashtra, Bhagwat appealed to people present at the conference to use locally produced goods.

"We should buy locally-produced goods. If something that cannot be produced here, we can buy it from another country. Thinkers (policymakers) here are doing international business but not under someone's pressure. No matter whether you impose tariffs or anything, we have chosen the path of self-reliance. We should follow it," he noted.

"We should not worry about creating employment in foreign countries, they should do that. When others talk about globalisation, they expect a global market, we expect a global family," said Bhagwat.

He pushed for unity among Hindus and added this is not the objective of the RSS alone but of all members of the community.

"We should set an example (of unity) and work for it by walking together. The Sangh is doing this but it is not the work of the Sangh alone. The Sangh will take initiate and the community has to lead it," he maintained.

The RSS leader called for fighting injustice and implored people to be ethical in their day-to-day life and pay bills on time and follow traffic rules.

"We should fight against injustice step by step. Lord Ram also tried to avoid war with Ravana through talks, but later picked arms. Everyone should be ethical in behaviour and pay bills on time and follow traffic rules in everyday life," he opined.

He said spirituality and Sanatan Dharma had been India's strength since time immemorial.

"We will address our problems with the help of this strength. Many problems came and went. Others have vanished (referring to several ancient civilizations), but we (India's civilization) have endured because of our culture, spirituality and Sanatan Dharma," Bhagwat emphasised.

The RSS chief noted the world understands the language of power.

"If we are true Hindus, our country will stand strong and be a good country in the world. Through this, we will be able to serve the world. But virtuous power of a gentleman is based on character. The world understands power. So power should be of people with intellect, character, wisdom and tactics," he affirmed.

Bhagwat said the RSS, which has completed 100 years of its establishment, wants nothing beyond uniting the Hindu community.

"The RSS needs nothing for itself. A swayamsevak takes an oath of protection of Hindu religion, culture and progress of the Hindu nation. The Sangh is only interested in uniting the Hindu community. But it has to be done by the Hindu community," he stated.

The RSS chief appealed to people to come together by shunning the barriers of castes and sects.

"We should have Hindu friends irrespective of castes, sects, languages or occupations. This will create equality among us," he added.

Bhagwat appealed to families to socialise and meet at least once a week.

"Our families should sit together once a week. They can chant bhajans and have their favourite meal after that. After the meal, they can discuss achievements of their ancestors, different practices, and relevant values. People should go abroad and see the world, but at the same time they should see great Indian monuments like forts of Maharana Pratap," he added. PTI AW RSY