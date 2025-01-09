OTP feature in RTI portal meant to protect user privacy: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The recent introduction of a one-time password (OTP) feature for the RTI portal is meant to protect user privacy, the Centre said on Thursday.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has examined the concerns raised about the functioning of the Right to Information (RTI) portal -- www.rtionline.gov.in -- and clarified that the system is operational and effective after the introduction of a new OTP feature, an official statement said.

The portal allows an user to file RTI applications, appeals and to know their status.

A comprehensive review by the DoPT has confirmed that the portal’s newly-implemented features, including an enhanced security protocol, are operational and user-friendly, it said.

Responding to issues reported by some users, the DoPT said the OTP feature, introduced on January 2, 2025, has been implemented to authenticate users and protect sensitive personal information included in the RTI applications.

By ensuring only authorised access, the measure strengthens cybersecurity and aligns with best practices, the statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

"Concerns were raised about delays in receiving OTPs. The DoPT explained that while OTPs are promptly dispatched from the NIC email domain, delays may occasionally occur due to high traffic on either NIC server or external email services like Gmail or Yahoo," it said.

Importantly, OTPs do not expire until they are used, meaning users can access the status of their applications as soon as the OTP arrives, the statement said.

As of January 9 at 10:55 am, 9,782 users have successfully accessed their RTI status using the new system, underscoring its reliability, the statement added.

As per the latest feature, an OTP is generated by the system to an applicant's email for accessing the status of RTI applications filed by him or her.

"Some users also criticised the additional step as complicating the process. The DoPT reiterated that the measure is vital for protecting user privacy and that the system has been tested thoroughly to ensure smooth functioning," the statement said.

On complaints of inaccessible helpline services, the department confirmed that users can reach out to the RTI help desk at 011-24622461 during regular office hours (Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5:30 pm, except public holidays) for prompt assistance.

"The DoPT reassured citizens that it remains committed to transparency, accessibility, and user satisfaction, with ongoing monitoring of the RTI portal to maintain its efficiency. The recent updates are part of the government's broader initiative to enhance digital services while safeguarding the rights of citizens under the RTI Act," it added. PTI AKV ARI