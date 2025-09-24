OTT platform for Kannada films: K'taka govt forms team of experts

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) The Karnataka government has constituted a 10-member team consisting of "subject matter/technical experts" to collect necessary information and prepare a report with an outline for creating an OTT platform for the promotion of Kannada films.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech on March 7 had said that an OTT platform will be created in the state to promote Kannada movies.

The team headed by Commissioner, Information and Public Relations department, has actor and music director Sadhu Kokila -- who is also the Chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, film producer and distributor Rockline Venkatesh, actor Duniya Vijay, film producer KP Srikanth among others as its members.

"A delegation consisting of subject matter experts/technical experts has been constituted with immediate effect to collect necessary information and prepare a report to prepare the outlines for creating an OTT platform for the promotion of Kannada films," the order dated September 20 said. PTI KSU SA