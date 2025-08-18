OTT platform Planet Marathi founder, 3 others booked for cheating, forgery

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR invoking forgery and cheating charges against Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of OTT platform Planet Marathi, and three others in Mumbai for allegedly duping his former business partner to the tune of Rs 85 lakh, an official said on Monday.

According to the Mulund police station official, the FIR was registered on Sunday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to cheating, forgery and common intention against Bardapurkar and three others -- Manali Dixit, Dodha Doulat Ahire and Dhaval Jayshuklal Shah.

The case dates back to 2023 before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force.

The FIR was registered at the Mulund police station on direction of the Bombay High Court, where the complainant, Soumya Vilekar, a former partner at Planet Marathi, had moved earlier for relief, said the official.

In her complaint, Vilekar alleged that in October 2023, she discovered a forged "deed of reconstitution of partnership" with the OTT platform bearing her signature and photograph. She categorically denied executing any such document.

Upon investigation, it was revealed the forged document was submitted to multiple banks to procure loans and also to dispose off intellectual properties (legally transferring ownership or rights to someone else), according to the complaint.

These loans were allegedly obtained, and later misappropriated, by misrepresenting that Vilekar had exited from the company in September 2023 without any knowledge of these transactions, it said.

She asserted the only genuine document executed by her was a 'deed of admission-cum-retirement' in January 2024, signifying her lawful and voluntary exit from Planet Marathi.

She alleged the earlier fabricated deed was created intentionally to enable fraudulent transactions, thus exposing her to significant legal, financial, and reputational risk.

Vilekar stated that no concrete action was taken on her complaint despite approaching the Mulund police station with substantial documentary evidence, compelling her to seek relief from the High Court.

"This is not merely a case of forged documentation. It is a premeditated act of fraud, conspiracy and misrepresentation. I was neither informed of nor consented to these transactions. My name and identity were used without authorisation," she alleged.

According to Vilekar, she was named in multiple litigations despite exiting the OTT platform.

"Since the last one year, I have been facing the brunt of multiple litigations which were originally against the company, but I was also made a party due to non-compliance from Akshay and disregard to a written agreement. The agreement stated that I transfer all my shares, assets of Planet Marathi, and give up my stake on the condition henceforth all pending and future liabilities shall be of Akshay and the company. Share transfer transaction has still not been executed," she maintained.

Planet Marathi was the first-ever Marathi OTT app. The OTT as a brand was established in 2017 with a vision of creating a niche of Marathi films, arts and culture across the world map. The company forayed from film production to the streaming app business during the pandemic. PTI ZA RSY