OTTs should not cross line that separates good content from unnecessary profanity: DMCRC chief

New Delhi: Digital Media Content Regulatory Council chairperson Justice (retd) Mukul Mudgal has asked the member OTT platforms to remain "disciplined" and not cross the line that separates good content from "unnecessary profanity".

Speaking to representatives of the member OTT (over-the-top) channels during an interactive session recently, Mudgal noted that it was “very encouraging” that member OTT platforms of the Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC) have been abiding by the various regulations and the code of ethics.

“There is a need for everyone to remain disciplined and not cross the line that separates good content from unnecessary profanity,” DMCRC quoted Justice Mudgal as saying in a statement.

The DMCRC is a self regulatory body, and Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema, Voot, Manorama Max, Sun Nxt, Discovery+, Yupp TV, Nee Stream and Fancode are its member OTT platforms.

“The Digital Media Content Regulatory Council held an interactive session with its member OTT platforms on October 13, 2023 in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Justice Mukul Mudgal,” the statement said.

Among other issues, matters relating to depiction of alleged obscenity, vulgarity, profanity and violence in the content of OTT platforms were discussed and mitigating measures were also suggested during the interactive session, it added.

Addressing the session, the DMCRC chairperson said, “What you show has a deep impact on society since you reach millions of viewers. You have a great responsibility in a diverse democracy like India.” “It is natural that the platforms have the freedom to show online curated content after thorough due diligence. This is what content self-regulation is all about,” he added.

Justice Mudgal, who had earlier chaired the non-news television content regulator Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), said the efforts made in self-regulation “must continue without any letup”.

“The platforms have a robust grievance redressal mechanism for their content,” Justice Mudgal said.

The meeting also discussed issues related to implementation of the Rights of Person with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 on OTT platforms, the statement said.