OUP's capacity building programme for CBSE teachers aims to implement foundational stage NCF

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Oxford University Press (OUP) has designed a Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for CBSE Teachers for implementing National Curriculum Framework-Foundational Stage, according to officials.

The manual for the research-based CBP-TSLP (Think-Share-Learn-Practice) was launched in Guwahati on Tuesday.

"The CBSE, with more than 25,000 schools in its network, has always been committed to exploring ways of advancing the school teaching-learning system, and capacity building of the teachers is on the forefront as the teachers have to be empowered as the torchbearers of the change that we want to see in the foundation segment," said Nidhi Chhibber, Chairperson, CBSE.

"This first-of-its-kind project in India with Oxford University Press begins with a high degree of rigour and commitment to empower foundational impact leaders and building a community that thinks, shares, learns and practices together, thereby, building a holistic learning environment for the children," she added.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed in July on the occasion of the third anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP).

The training programme is aimed at empowering the foundational teachers of 25,000 schools to build an activity-based learning environment and bridge the gap between the teaching-learning methods in the Bal Vatika 1, 2, 3 and grades one and two (for learners between 3-8 years).

According to officials, the TSLP designed by OUP, with quality inputs from CBSE, will facilitate and empower mentors who will further empower foundation teachers to develop the understanding and core skills of curriculum design and teaching learning practices to seamlessly enable the transition to a holistic, activity based and experiential learning environment, rooted in the Indian ethos.

"We believe that Oxford University Press, with its track record as providers of high-quality teacher training, direct and online, is in a unique position to offer its services to esteemed organisations like CBSE, which is known for their relentless pursuit of providing professional growth opportunities for teachers at the foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary levels," said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India.

"OUP hopes to continue developing new and varied teacher training workshops and materials, thus facilitating wider outreach and penetration among teachers, across the country," he added. PTI GJS CK