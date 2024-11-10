Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, but yours penned love letters: Owaisi to Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday targeted BJP and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over his "vote jihad-Dharmayuddha" remarks and alleged PM Modi's "Ek Hai to Safe Hai" slogan goes against diversity ethos.

In a veiled attack on Hindutva ideologues revered by the BJP, Owaisi said Fadnavis' (ideological) ancestors wrote "love letters" to Britishers instead of fighting against them.

A day earlier Fadnavis claimed "vote jihad" had begun in the poll-bound Maharashtra which should be countered by "Dharmayuddha" of the vote. He had mentioned the BJP's narrow loss in Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in support of AIMIM candidates Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad East) and Naser Siddiqui (Aurangabad Central) for the November 20 assembly elections.

"Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers and Fadnavis is now teaching us about jihad. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis together cannot defeat me in a debate," he said.

Owaisi suggested that the "dharmayuddha-jihad" remarks amounted to a poll code violation.

"From where did 'vote jihad and dharmayuddha' come in democracy? You purchased MLAs; should we call you a thief?" the Hyderabad MP questioned.

While Fadnavis talks about (vote) jihad, his hero was writing love letters to Britishers whereas our freedom fighters did not negotiate with the foreign rulers.

"We gave the method of fighting against the British. He (Fadnavis) said 'vote jihad' after they (BJP) didn't get votes in Malegaon (during Lok Sabha election). When they fail to get votes, they call it jihad. They lost in Ayodhya. How did that happen"? Owaisi questioned.

"Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, not yours. Fadnavis, whose ancestors were writing love letters to the British, will teach us jihad?" Owaisi added.

Modi says 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' because they (BJP) want to end the diversity of this country, the AIMIM leader said, adding that the Maratha community was betrayed by rulers who failed to give them the reservation.

Owaisi alleged that many industrial projects went to Gujarat but Fadnavis showed no courage to stop these industries. "Was he afraid of Narendra Modi?" he asked.

Owaisi referenced a controversy over Hindutva seer Ramgiri Maharaj's statements, saying the remarks against the Prophet won't be tolerated.

He appealed to people to come out to vote on November 20. "Our victory in Aurangabad will be saluted by the people of India". PTI AW NSK