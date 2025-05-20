Our armed forces made Pak feel full might of India: Rajasthan CM on Operation Sindoor

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma On Tuesday commended the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack and said they have "made Pakistan feel the full might of India".

Addressing a 'Sindoor Yatra', organised by the BJP's women's wing, he also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sharma highlighted that "Sindoor" (vermillion worn by married Hindu women) is a symbol of cultural respect and honour for women that was targeted by terrorists in the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

Striking terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor was a direct response to the Pahalgam massacre attack, the Rajasthan chief minister said. "This victory is a testament to the nation's determination and our soldiers' bravery." The operation was not just a military success but a moment that showcased India's strength, unity and the unshakable resolve of its people to fight terrorism, he asserted. "Our soldiers have made Pakistan feel the full might of India." The chief minister also praised the women soldiers of India for their exemplary courage and patriotism and mentioned Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who flanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

"These brave daughters of India have proven that our women are as fearless and resolute as any soldier," he said.

The Sindoor Yatra began at Hawa Mahal and passed through Badi Chaupad and Tripolia Bazaar before culminating at Chhoti Chaupad amid loud cheers and showering of flower petals.

Besides the chief minister, his wife Geeta Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, women leaders of the BJP and party workers attended the march.

BJP state secretary and state coordinator for the Tiranga Yatra, Bhupendra Saini, said the march initiated by the party on May 15 will now extend to every district, assembly constituency, and grassroots levels across Rajasthan.

As of now, the Tiranga Yatra has covered seven divisions and 44 districts, drawing thousands of citizens in support, he said. "So far, 454 programmes have been organised with an overwhelming 4.45 lakh participants." "Tiranga Yatra is not a political event. It is a movement that transcends party lines, aiming to unite people in support of the Indian armed forces and to celebrate the spirit of nationalism," he added. PTI SDA NSD NSD