Our collective responsibility to make cities clean: Haryana minister Kamal Gupta

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) It is our collective responsibility to make cities clean under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta held a review meeting with district municipal commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporation and officers of the urban local bodies department here, according to a statement issued here.

Providing public amenities for the common man is the government's duty and responsibility, Gupta said.

The minister said officers should ensure accountability at every level and complete tasks promptly. He directed officers to ensure self-verification of properties owned by urban local bodies by January 25, 2024 and complete self-certification of properties of state government and autonomous bodies by January 31, 2024.

Gupta reviewed the progress of Mukhyamantri Shehri Svamitva Yojana, the planned development of recently regularised colonies, and other announcements by the chief minister.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Umashankar and other senior officers were also present at the event.