Our countries moving forward with shared goals: Himanta on Bhutan’s National Day

Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) India and Bhutan are moving forward with shared goals and aspirations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the Himalayan country’s National Day programme there on Tuesday.

Sarma was invited to attend the National Day celebration by the Bhutan king.

“Best wishes to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and to the wonderful people of the Kingdom on #BhutanNationalDay,” Sarma, who reached Thimphu on Monday on a four-day tour, posted on X.

The National Day marks the coronation of Bhutan's first King, His Majesty Ugyen Wangchuk, in 1907, and is also an occasion to honour the sacrifices of Bhutan's forefathers.

“The people of Bhutan share a civilisational bond with Bharat and together we will scale new heights of development in the coming days,” he added.

The Assam chief minister also hoped that Bhutan would continue with its developmental efforts keeping environment as the fulcrum of all its policy decisions.

Sarma also participated in a roadshow ahead of the state's investment summit to be held next year.

In another post on the micro-blogging site after attending the celebration, the CM said, “The colours and vibrancy of Bhutan were on unparalleled display today at the 117th National Day Celebrations in Thimphu, which Riniki and me were extremely honoured to attend.” Riniki Bhuyan Sharma is the wife of the Assam chief minister.

“The warm hospitality of His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Her Majesty Jetsun Pema, the outstanding procession and performances, and the affection of the great people of Bhutan will forever be etched in our minds,” he added.

Sarma said the celebrations showcased Bhutan's cultural and social heritage with people from all ages and regions joining in large numbers since Sunday night, and the lively environment at Changlimithang Stadium was indicative of the country’s rich heritage.

“As both our nations move forward in the 21st century with shared goals and aspirations, I again extend my best wishes to the people on this special occasion,” he added.

Earlier on his arrival at Paro International Airport, the Assam delegation was received by Bhutan's Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister D N Dungyel and Cabinet Secretary Kesang Deki.

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay welcomed the visiting Indian dignitaries on their arrival at Thimphu.

Sarma later participated in a roadshow to showcase the state's investment summit, ‘Advantage Assam 2025', in the Bhutanese capital, which was attended by the Bhutan king and Tobgay.

“HCM Dr. @himantabiswa expressed his heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, for the gracious gesture of hospitality and for gracing the #AdvantageAssam roadshow,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in a post on X.

“The remarkable gesture further strengthens the deep-rooted friendship and special bond shared between the people of Bhutan and India,” it added.

Sarma, in a series of posts on the microblogging site, thanked the dignitaries of Bhutan for attending the event.

He maintained that under the leadership of the Indian prime minister and the king of Bhutan, both nations are united by a common quest for progress and prosperity.

Underlining Assam's close geographical linkage with Bhutan, Sarma said it presents numerous opportunities, ranging from closer cooperation in the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City, an urban development project in Bhutan, to energy generation, healthcare, tourism and skill development.

“I am confident that Assam will play a pivotal role in strengthening the timeless bond between Bharat and Bhutan,” he added.

The CMO said over 100 entrepreneurs, business leaders and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan participated in the business event and roadshow in Thimphu to promote 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', scheduled on February 25-26 in Guwahati.

Sarma, who is the first chief minister of Assam to visit Bhutan, is scheduled to meet the king and queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and call on the prime minister during the visit.

In another post, Sarma thanked the Bhutan PM for hosting a lunch for him and his wife.

“We had very productive discussions on how the great nation of Bhutan and the State of Assam can complement each other’s growth aspirations. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also extended a warm invitation to His Excellency to grace #AdvantageAssam 2.0 in February 2025,” the CM said. PTI SSG BDC SSG NN