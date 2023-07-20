Our duty to promote synergy between traditional and modern medicine with scientific research: MoS Ayush

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Telemedicine, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are among technological advancements revolutionising healthcare and they can also be integrated with traditional medicine, Union Minister Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai has said.

Speaking at an event here on Wednesday, Kalubhai emphasised the importance of integrating traditional practices with advancements in modern medicine. "It is our duty to lead the way in promoting synergy between traditional and modern medicine with cutting-edge scientific research," he said.

The minister of state (MoS) for Ayush also highlighted the role of technology, including telemedicine, artificial intelligence and big data analytics, in revolutionising healthcare. "From telemedicine to artificial intelligence and big data analytics, we have a wealth of tools at our disposal to improve diagnostics, treatment and patient outcomes," he said at the National Conference on 'Traditional and Alternative Medicine- Exploring New Horizons and Advancements' organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The Union minister added that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to promote traditional systems of medicine globally.

Mentioning the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, 2022, he said, "The Ayush sector witnessed Letter of Intents (LOIs) worth Rs 9,000 crore in just three days." He also highlighted the signing of various MoUs for country-to-country cooperation, collaborative research and development, and the establishment of Ayush academic chairs in foreign universities and institutes.

Kalubhai mentioned the growth of the Ayush sector in areas of education and global business, while noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government have established the "world's first and the only global centre for traditional medicine".

The centre aims to integrate traditional medicine with technological advancements and evidence-based research.

Underlining the potential of traditional and modern medicines working harmoniously, he said, "By doing so, we can truly unlock the full potential of our healthcare system, providing affordable, accessible, and effective solutions for the health and wellbeing of every Indian." During his address, Director Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIMH) Dr Raman Mohan Singh presented insights on the importance of product quality in healthcare. "Industry bodies all over the world are eager to investigate ayurvedic methods in their systems," he added. Co-chairperson of ASSOCHAM National Wellness Council Dr Blossom Kochhar emphasised the importance of a holistic approach to healthcare. "Especially in the post-Covid era, it's not just about treating the symptoms; we must address the roots." "It is necessary to empower people to actively participate in their healthcare and to maintain a critical mindset when making healthcare decisions. Healthcare advancements are substantially facilitated by technological breakthroughs and increasing scientific awareness of the mind-body connection. Holistic healthcare is the way of the future," Kochhar said. Abishek Ramesh, Co-chair ASSOCHAM National Wellness Council, said, "There are 8,000 hospitals under the Ministry of Ayush and 20,000 practitioners showcasing Ayush healthcare services." PTI PLB ANB ANB