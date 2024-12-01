Our fight is for the spirit of our country, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad Dec 1 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Centre, saying today the fight is against the force that is weakening the rights of the people, and handing over them to a few businessmen friends.

Addressing a meeting in Mananthavady here, she said, "Today we are fighting for the spirit of our nation, soul of India." Beginning the second day of her visit to the hill constituency, she said, "We are fighting against a force that is doing everything in its power to destroy the institutions upon which our country was built." She promised to be with the people of Wayanad, fighting shoulder to shoulder for their needs.

According to the schedule, Priyanka will also address gatherings at Sulthan Bathery at 12:15 pm, and Kalpetta at 1:30 pm.

Priyanka, who is on a two-day Wayanad visit, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, participated in public meetings at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi, Kaulai in Nikambur, Wandoor and Edavanna in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts which falls under the Wayanad Lok Sabha segment on Saturday.

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha general elections held early this year. PTI ARM ARM ROH